ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.71. ContextLogic shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 557,121 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,806 shares of company stock worth $6,420,124. 32.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

