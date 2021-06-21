Contrasting Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) & Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Option Care Health alerts:

This table compares Option Care Health and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health 0.29% 0.92% 0.34% Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Option Care Health and Aveanna Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $3.03 billion 1.27 -$8.08 million ($0.04) -535.75 Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aveanna Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Option Care Health and Aveanna Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 8 1 3.00

Option Care Health presently has a consensus target price of $21.81, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus target price of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 23.23%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Option Care Health.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Aveanna Healthcare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies. It also offers infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications. In addition, the company offers therapies that women need to survive and thrive through high-risk pregnancies; treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and nursing services. The company is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.