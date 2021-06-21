Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) EVP Buys $508,531.20 in Stock

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

Shares of NYSE CNVY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.73. 504,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,462. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.