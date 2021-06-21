Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 364,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11. Core-Mark has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after buying an additional 323,930 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

