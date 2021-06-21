Coreto (COR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $96,707.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Coreto has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $96,707.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00120708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00157970 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00178771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

