Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,062 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

