Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

CRUS stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

