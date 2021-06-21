Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hanger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 181,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hanger by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hanger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanger by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 178,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $921.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

