Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,491 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plexus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLXS opened at $87.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.