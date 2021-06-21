Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,095 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The ODP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The ODP by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The ODP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The ODP by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP opened at $44.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other The ODP news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $2,112,894 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

