Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $67.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

