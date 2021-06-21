Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Del Taco Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TACO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 203,723 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.06 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. Research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

