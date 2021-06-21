Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Standard Motor Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

