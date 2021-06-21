Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 109,640 Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 109,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Diamond S Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSSI. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $5,262,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $408.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

