Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $45.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $941.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

