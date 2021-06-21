Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $630.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.