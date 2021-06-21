Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

