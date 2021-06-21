Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE EBS opened at $60.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

