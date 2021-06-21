Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.30% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMD. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $290.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

