Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNL. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $65,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $47,058,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $36,217,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $36,043,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $35,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $24.85 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

BNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

