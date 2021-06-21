Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of CareTrust REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

CTRE stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

