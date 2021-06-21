Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Meredith at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meredith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meredith by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,082,000 after buying an additional 377,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meredith by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:MDP opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.