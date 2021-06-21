Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Clearwater Paper as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLW opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

