Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cohu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cohu by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cohu by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $13,573,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Cohu by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

