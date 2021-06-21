Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.