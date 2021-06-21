Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,328 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hope Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

