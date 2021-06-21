Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,388 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Interface worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $869.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.