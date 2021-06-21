Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Luminex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNX opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.57. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

