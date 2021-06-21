Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $1,330,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

