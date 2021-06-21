Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $7,239,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

