Cornichon (CORN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,252.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.76 million and $4,252.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00118994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.65 or 0.99757670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,445,011 coins and its circulating supply is 17,203,163 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars.

