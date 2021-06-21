Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.70 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.