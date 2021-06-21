Cortex (CTXC) Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Cortex has a market capitalization of $39.48 million and $4.62 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00665297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00078801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

