Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Everett Harris & Co. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 910,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 5.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.21% of Costco Wholesale worth $320,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.20. 25,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,970. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $295.40 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.87. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

