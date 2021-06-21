Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Critical Comparison

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 5.71 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 17.77 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -12.61

Jumia Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Coupang and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29 Jumia Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Coupang presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 31.57%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -101.02% -59.88% -38.70%

Summary

Coupang beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

