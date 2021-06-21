Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 67,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

