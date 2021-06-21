COVER Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One COVER Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $183.78 or 0.00587245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $14.30 million and $1.14 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00662279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000289 BTC.

COVER Protocol Coin Profile

COVER Protocol (COVER) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 82,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,784 coins. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

COVER Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.