CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $115,317.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00405132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003177 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.43 or 0.00877308 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

