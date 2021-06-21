Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Crane worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $86.50 on Monday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

