Cream (CRM) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $31,495.33 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,418.68 or 1.00045672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00031226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00334656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00407604 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.15 or 0.00728760 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00067995 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00031240 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.