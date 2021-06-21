Credits (CS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $413,617.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Credits has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $413,617.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

