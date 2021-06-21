Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.86. 16,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 768,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 361,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,521 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $9,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
