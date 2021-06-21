Critical Review: Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) versus Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novan has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Novan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -103.16% -67.72% Novan -708.75% -1,050.18% -63.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Novan shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Novan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trevi Therapeutics and Novan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Novan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 439.22%. Novan has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 75.94%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Novan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Novan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.81) -1.13 Novan $4.92 million 32.04 -$29.29 million ($2.60) -4.00

Novan has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics. Novan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevi Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Novan on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation; and Rutgers to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine for any human or animal use. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc., a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company also develops SB207, an anti-viral product candidate for the treatment of external genital warts; WH602, a nitric oxide-containing intravaginal gel to treat high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV); WH504, a non-gel formulation product candidate to treat high-risk HPV; and SB019 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

