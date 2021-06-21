Critical Review: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54% International Flavors & Fragrances 3.17% 7.94% 3.96%

This is a summary of current ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and International Flavors & Fragrances, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 0 3 10 0 2.77

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $147.54, suggesting a potential downside of 0.59%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and International Flavors & Fragrances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.92 $4.39 million N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $5.08 billion 7.27 $363.23 million $5.70 26.04

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination. In addition, it provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. The company manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. Its products and services are used in pharmaceutical companies, clean rooms, hospitals and medical facilities, ambulances, bio-safety labs, tissue and blood labs, pharmaceutical labs, vivariums, research universities military and government agencies, office buildings, schools, athletic facilities, single-family homes and multi-unit residences, cruise ships, schools, and entertainment establishments; patient medical transport airline, hospitality, and transportation industries; and cannabis market. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment offers flavor compounds; savory solutions, such as marinades or powder blends of flavors, natural colors, seasonings, functional ingredients, and natural anti-oxidants; and inclusions. It also provides nutrition and specialty ingredients primarily consist of natural health ingredients, natural food protection products, and natural colors and flavor ingredients. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. The Health & Biosciences segment develops and produces enzymes, food cultures, probiotics, and specialty ingredients. The Pharma Solutions segment produces and sells cellulosics and alginates-based pharma excipients. The company sells its products primarily to manufacturers of perfumes and cosmetics, hair and other personal care products, soaps and detergents, cleaning products, dairy, meat and other processed foods, beverages, snacks and savory foods, sweet and baked goods, dietary supplements, infant and elderly nutrition, functional food, and pharmaceutical and oral care products. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.