Critical Survey: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Immunovant N/A -28.42% -27.03%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Immunovant 0 4 8 0 2.67

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.56%. Immunovant has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 235.56%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Immunovant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 62.93 -$45.59 million ($3.15) -15.10 Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.22) -9.22

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunovant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Immunovant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

