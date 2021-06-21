Critical Survey: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) versus Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Quotient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.69 -$211.90 million $0.29 73.66 Quotient $43.38 million 9.36 -$108.47 million ($1.18) -3.39

Quotient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Quotient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Quotient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Quotient 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $24.55, indicating a potential upside of 14.91%. Quotient has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 131.25%. Given Quotient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Quotient shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Quotient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Quotient -250.05% -6,699.81% -46.28%

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Quotient on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company is also developing microarray-based SARS-CoV-2 antibody test for use on the MosaiQ platform for COVID-19. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

