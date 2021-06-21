CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,944 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $36,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

CRWD stock opened at $244.91 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,436,177. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

