Crust Network One Day Volume Tops $6.05 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $24.61 or 0.00077827 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $43.00 million and $6.05 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00671552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00079228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

