Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.11 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $287,470.46 and $579.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

