CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after buying an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

